Northeast Ohio Weather: A warm start to November

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The system that has been impacting our area will continue to move out. We have widespread low level clouds in place most of the day though. There will even be areas of drizzle. Drier air will scattered out the clouds late this afternoon. It’ll be cooler with high temperatures around 60 degrees. A clear sky tonight. The overall pattern the rest of the week for dry weather and warmer. Mostly sunny tomorrow with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. More sun Thursday with high temperatures in the 65 to 70 degree range.

