Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near where you live? (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.

The bids have to follow the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI) and Ohio’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment plan, which has strategically located the necessary locations, and the types of charging each station must be able to produce.

For example, charging stations support at least four direct current fast chargers with at least 150 kilowatts per port.

Currently Ohio only has 13 locations that meet the federal guidelines, and is expected to have 30 additional sites by 2025.

DriveOhio which is handling the state’s NEVI operations has an interactive map to show where the potential locations could be build.

Not all of the “dots” on the map will have a charging station.

For example on I-71, nearest to downtown Cleveland, there are eight potential locations designated as the “E” section.

Only one location among the “E” group will end up with a station.

