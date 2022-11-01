2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Parma’s State Road to partially close for 2 weeks starting Nov. 1

The suggested detour will take about ten times as long
By Jim Nelson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Part of State Road in Parma will be closed for two weeks starting Tuesday as city crews make repairs to the surface; only a relatively small stretch of the roadway will be closed, but the detour could add an extra ten minutes to the rush hour commute.

All southbound traffic will be detoured, while northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Within 14 days, the city expects one southbound lane to open along with the second northbound lane.

City spokesperson Carolyn Kovach released the following statement:

“Drivers should follow all signage as posted throughout construction. This City of Parma apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause drivers, but the lane closures are necessary for the safety of everyone while repairs are being made.”

According to the city’s planned detour, drivers should take West Ridgewood Drive to Ridge Road, before connecting with West Pleasant Valley Road, which leads back to State Road.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, before the closure went into effect, 19 News timed the drive through the upcoming closure at just 52 seconds.

The suggested detour, taken around the same time on Monday, took more than ten minutes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

Latest News

Parma’s State Road to partially close for 2 weeks starting Nov. 1
Parma’s State Road to partially close for 2 weeks starting Nov. 1
(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
ODOT seeks public comments on I-77 railroad bridge replacement project
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video)
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video)
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video)