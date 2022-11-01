Parma’s State Road to partially close for 2 weeks starting Nov. 1

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Part of State Road in Parma will be closed for two weeks starting Tuesday as city crews make repairs to the surface; only a relatively small stretch of the roadway will be closed, but the detour could add an extra ten minutes to the rush hour commute.

All southbound traffic will be detoured, while northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Within 14 days, the city expects one southbound lane to open along with the second northbound lane.

City spokesperson Carolyn Kovach released the following statement:

“Drivers should follow all signage as posted throughout construction. This City of Parma apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause drivers, but the lane closures are necessary for the safety of everyone while repairs are being made.”

According to the city’s planned detour, drivers should take West Ridgewood Drive to Ridge Road, before connecting with West Pleasant Valley Road, which leads back to State Road.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, before the closure went into effect, 19 News timed the drive through the upcoming closure at just 52 seconds.

The suggested detour, taken around the same time on Monday, took more than ten minutes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.