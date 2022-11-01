2 Strong 4 Bullies
Peyton, Eli Manning give shoutout to Cleveland Browns tackle on 2-point play

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to pass during an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns brought the physicality in Monday night’s 32-12 win over the AFC North and in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals.

That style of play was evident on Cleveland’s first-half two-point conversion run from Nick Chubb.

James Hudson III, the 313-pound offensive lineman, was used in motion for a block on the Bengals.

“It is definitely fun,” Hudson said during his postgame remarks. “I remember I saw Trent Williams do it last year, and I was like, ‘I wonder what I would look like doing that.’ You know? It came up this week. Like I said, last year when I saw him play, I was thinking about it and what I would look like being in the fly motion and coming downhill like that.”

“I heard he killed him, which is awesome,” fellow Browns tackle Jack Conklin said. “I haven’t seen it yet, but I heard it was a pretty darn good block. You are just pumped about a guy who has worked that hard and is really improving.”

Brothers and former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning highlighted Hudson’s play as he ran full speed into the Bengals’ defender.

Hudson was asked about going “viral” after the “Manningcast” breakdown.

”I’m going to have to go check Twitter in a little bit to see what they are talking about,” the second-year player said.

