“This is a great honor”: City of Cleveland’s new fire chief

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s 17th fire chief was sworn in Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb administered the oath of office to Anthony Luke, who will assume the duties of chief immediately.

Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony P. Luke
Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony P. Luke((Source: City of Cleveland))

“I am thrilled that Anthony Luke will continue to serve our community in this critical role,” Mayor Bibb said. “His strong leadership, experience with change management, and his commitment to the residents of Cleveland make him the best candidate for this job.”

Chief Luke graduated from Bedford High School in 1984 and earned an associate degree from Cuyahoga Community College, a certificate from the Public Management Academy at Cleveland State University and studied at the National Fire Academy in the Executive Fire program.

“I thank Mayor Bibb for the opportunity to lead our great Division. I will work every day to ensure Cleveland Fire efficiently provides the highest level of service by fulfilling and expanding our mission,” said Chief Luke.

He began his career with the Cleveland Division of Fire on Feb. 14, 1994 and has worked in various staff assignments; including, being promoted to assistant chief in 2017.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

