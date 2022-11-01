Video evidence from trial of former CMSD worker involved in Capitol riots released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former CMSD occupational therapist was recently sentenced for her role in the January 2021 Capitol riots, but on Monday 19 News obtained the video evidence from her trial.

Christine Priola, 49, pled guilty to a federal charge connected to her participation in the Capitol Riots.

A judge sentenced the Willoughby woman to 15 months in prison last Friday.

“Well guys we f***ing did it,” one rioter said in one of the videos. “We stormed the capitol. I’m standing inside the senate building right now.”

“Everybody has to get in here now!” Priola yelled. “This is now or nev…”

In one of the videos, you can see Priola inside the senate chambers holding a sign that reads “the children cry out for justice.”

“Christine Blays, B-l-a-y-s, please friend me on Facebook!” Priola said to a man recording.

“I will,” he replied.

“I have no more memory on my phone,” Priola said. “God bless America!”

In later videos used as evidence in the case, you can see a big group forcing their way inside the building.

Priola was seen in photos taken inside the U.S. Capitol Senate Chambers after trespassers interrupted a joint congressional session, you can see her here pointing a cell phone at someone seated in the vice president’s chair.

After her arrest reporters went to talk to Priola at her home, she was seen wearing a QAnon shirt and didn’t want to talk about the federal charges against her.

“Look into the pedophilia,” Priola said. “This world is run on the blood of innocent children. Please. Look into it.”

During her sentencing, Priola claimed she had reformed since the day of the crime.

She resigned from his job at CMSD the day after the riots.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.