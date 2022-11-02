2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy on the city’s West side.

The deadly shooting happened on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Ansel Road.

Cleveland EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jamil Tell Jr.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

