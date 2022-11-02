16-year-old boy shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy on the city’s West side.

The deadly shooting happened on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Ansel Road.

Cleveland EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jamil Tell Jr.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

