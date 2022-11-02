2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ releases official trailer to sequel of Cleveland classic

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say(AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas already with one of Cleveland’s most iconic movies releasing the official trailer to its sequel with its original star reprising his role nearly 40 years later!

Legendary and Warner Bros. are producing the sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, A Christmas Story, with Peter Billingsley starring as Ralphie once again.

The original beloved Christmas movie was set in the 1940s on Cleveland Street with 9-year-old Ralphie desperately dreaming of having a Red Ryder BB gun under the tree while his father proudly displays his leg lamp “major award.”

Cue the line, “Fra-GEE-leh! It must be Italian!”

Production for the sequel intended for HBO Max titled, A Christmas Story Christmas, was reportedly set to begin in Hungary.

The new story will be set in the 1970s as adult Ralphie returns to his Cleveland Street house to “deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up,” as the now-father reconnects “with his childhood friends” and reconciles “the passing of his Old Man,” The Hollywood Reporter stated.

“I triple-dog-dare ya” to get out your pink nightmare Easter bunny costume and put your leg lamp out in the window early this year... just don’t stick your tongue to a frozen flagpole though.

(A Christmas Story House and Museum)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

Latest News

The country artist releases new "Queen of Me" album and touring the country.
Shania Twain to make concert stop in Northeast Ohio Center during ‘Queen of Me’ world tour
viral chicken salad
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
Cleveland deli goes viral on TikTok for chicken salad
Cleveland deli goes viral on TikTok for chicken salad
Lake Metroparks Farmpark Country Lights
Ticket sales begin this weekend for Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark