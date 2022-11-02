CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of burglary suspects is wanted for breaking into a home and stealing multiple items, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said the accused men broke into the victim’s home in the 17000 block of Greenwood Avenue at approximately 1:38 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The suspects ran off heading southbound on Rocky River Drive, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Relations:

Cleveland home burglarized in broad daylight on Halloween, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this burglary and theft, call First District Det. Horvath at 216-623-2528 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-318645 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.