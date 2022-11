CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police said a 12-year-old girl who went missing from her group home has been found safe.

Mya Brinkley, aka “Sage”, was reported missing on Oct. 31 from her group home in the 9300 block of Gaylord Ave.

She was located on Nov. 2.

Cleveland police have not released any further details.

