Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The leaves aren't the only thing changing in Cleveland.

The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up.

“The city’s program was never applied equitably citywide. In some cases, one side of the street was part of the program, and the other side was not. Now, our message to all residents is the same: if you want your leaves picked up, bag them and set the bags out on your designated waste collection day.”

According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will impact about one-third of Cleveland’s residents.

Previously, residents were able to rake their downed leaves to the tree lawn.

The Cleveland city council said members have already received “angry” calls from residents over the changes.

“Many people were looking forward to this service,” Council President Blaine Griffin said. “Council has already received calls from angry constituents.”

According to council representatives, residents voted on an issue in 2016 that increased income taxes for the purpose of improving snow plowing and expanding the leaf pickup program.

“We allocated money, and residents voted for an increase in income taxes, specifically to ensure that services such as leaf pickup continue and were actually expanded throughout the city,” said Cleveland Councilman Kevin Bishop. “I plan to hold a hearing on this issue and understand why Mayor Bibb is reducing resident services.”

The bagged leaves will now be collected on certain days along with their regular trash.

The city also suggested leaving the leaves alone to decompose in gardens and garden beds.

