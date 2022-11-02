2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s West Side Market celebrates 110 years

Mayor Justin Bibb outlines goals for West Side Market
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several events are planned for Wednesday to celebrate a Cleveland landmark.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be joined by several city and state officials to honor the West Side Market’s 110th anniversary.

Scheduled events begin at 11 a.m. with free cake and donut pops, as well as a “Happy Birthday” rendition from dozens of Campus International students.

Participating West Side Market vendors will also be offering a 10% discount:

  • A&J Produce
  • Angelo Produce
  • Bohar Bakery
  • Boutros Brothers Produce
  • Christopher’s Bakery
  • City Roast Coffee and Tea
  • Crepe de Luxe
  • Czucraj Meats
  • D.W. Whitaker Meats
  • Ehab Produce
  • Foster’s Meats
  • Greg’s Produce
  • Harb’s Produce
  • Irene Dever Dairy
  • J&J Meats
  • Jack Frost Donuts
  • Jacob’s Oasis
  • Kate’s Fish
  • Kim Se
  • King’s Produce
  • Lucas Produce
  • Luca’s Produce
  • M&M Foods
  • Maple Valley Sugarbush & Farm
  • Market Import Store
  • Meister’s Foods
  • Mena’s Produce
  • Narrin’s Spice & Sauce
  • Nature’s Uncut
  • Ohio City Pasta
  • Orale
  • Pierogi Palace
  • Pizza di Bella
  • P-Nut Gallery
  • Reilly’s Irish Bakery
  • Sebastian’s Deli
  • Teresa’s Bakery
  • The Cheese Shop
  • The Home Pantry
  • Urban Herbs
  • Vera’s Bakery
  • West Side Market Café
  • White Flower Cake Shoppe
  • Wiencek’s Meats

The Ohio City staple first opened on Nov. 2, 1912.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

