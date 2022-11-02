Cleveland’s West Side Market celebrates 110 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several events are planned for Wednesday to celebrate a Cleveland landmark.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will be joined by several city and state officials to honor the West Side Market’s 110th anniversary.

Scheduled events begin at 11 a.m. with free cake and donut pops, as well as a “Happy Birthday” rendition from dozens of Campus International students.

Participating West Side Market vendors will also be offering a 10% discount:

A&J Produce

Angelo Produce

Bohar Bakery

Boutros Brothers Produce

Christopher’s Bakery

City Roast Coffee and Tea

Crepe de Luxe

Czucraj Meats

D.W. Whitaker Meats

Ehab Produce

Foster’s Meats

Greg’s Produce

Harb’s Produce

Irene Dever Dairy

J&J Meats

Jack Frost Donuts

Jacob’s Oasis

Kate’s Fish

Kim Se

King’s Produce

Lucas Produce

Luca’s Produce

M&M Foods

Maple Valley Sugarbush & Farm

Market Import Store

Meister’s Foods

Mena’s Produce

Narrin’s Spice & Sauce

Nature’s Uncut

Ohio City Pasta

Orale

Pierogi Palace

Pizza di Bella

P-Nut Gallery

Reilly’s Irish Bakery

Sebastian’s Deli

Teresa’s Bakery

The Cheese Shop

The Home Pantry

Urban Herbs

Vera’s Bakery

West Side Market Café

White Flower Cake Shoppe

Wiencek’s Meats

The Ohio City staple first opened on Nov. 2, 1912.

