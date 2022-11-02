Dense fog impacts Wednesday morning commute (19 First Alert Weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

DENSE FOG going to be an issue for the morning drive today.



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 this morning pic.twitter.com/SscpX6DQAz — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) November 2, 2022

Areas of dense fog will impact the morning drive and lead to some areas with zero miles of visibility.

LIVE LOOK: Areas of dense fog out there this morning pic.twitter.com/7PMmPl5QEs — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) November 2, 2022

With the air temperature matching the dew point temperature (the measure of moisture in the air) and calm winds, the perfect recipe for dense fog will remain around through the morning.

Dense Fog Advisory this morning (ODOT)

Fog will lift by later in the morning allowing for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

An air quality advisory is also in effect for sensitive groups remains in effect through tonight.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.