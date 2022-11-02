2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dense fog impacts Wednesday morning commute (19 First Alert Weather)

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dense fog advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Areas of dense fog will impact the morning drive and lead to some areas with zero miles of visibility.

With the air temperature matching the dew point temperature (the measure of moisture in the air) and calm winds, the perfect recipe for dense fog will remain around through the morning.

Dense Fog Advisory this morning
Dense Fog Advisory this morning(ODOT)

Fog will lift by later in the morning allowing for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

An air quality advisory is also in effect for sensitive groups remains in effect through tonight.

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer-than-normal temperatures for next several days
