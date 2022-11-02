Employees at Stark County juvenile facility rally against ‘dangerous conditions’

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199 will rally outside the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Wednesday afternoon.

Employees said the rally is due to dangerous conditions brought on by understaffing in state facilities and institutions.

“The State’s lack of concern for the safety of their staff is a disgrace and it’s unacceptable. The State is sitting on billions of dollars but not investing it to do more to make their facilities a safer place to work,” said David Scott, administrative organizer with SEIU 1199.

In October, there were several violent incidents at the facility located in the 2700 block of Indian River Road.

According to Massillon police, prison guard David Upshaw was brutally attacked on Oct. 18 by inmate Demetrice Taylor, who somehow managed to escape his cell.

Taylor was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and escape and will return to court on Nov. 4.

On Oct. 22, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called out to the facility for prisoners who had escaped their cells and were barricaded inside a room with makeshift weapons. Troopers said the inmates were also using a staff member’s computer to post videos in social media.

A total of 12 prisoners were arrested for that incident. Malik Boston, 19, the only adult involved, has pleaded not guilty to escape, inducing panic, aggravated rioting and complicity to commit vandalism.

“Members deserve to know for certain that they will be leaving work unharmed and that they are safe while they are inside the institution. DYS and the State of Ohio have to do better to eliminate these issues and situations where staff are being assaulted at an unprecedented rate. Recruitment and retention must be paramount focuses right now.” said Josh Norris, Executive Vice President at SEIU 1199.

