2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Employees at Stark County juvenile facility rally against ‘dangerous conditions’

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199 will rally outside the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Wednesday afternoon.

Employees said the rally is due to dangerous conditions brought on by understaffing in state facilities and institutions.

“The State’s lack of concern for the safety of their staff is a disgrace and it’s unacceptable. The State is sitting on billions of dollars but not investing it to do more to make their facilities a safer place to work,” said David Scott, administrative organizer with SEIU 1199.

In October, there were several violent incidents at the facility located in the 2700 block of Indian River Road.

According to Massillon police, prison guard David Upshaw was brutally attacked on Oct. 18 by inmate Demetrice Taylor, who somehow managed to escape his cell.

David Upshaw
David Upshaw((Source: Family))

Taylor was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and escape and will return to court on Nov. 4.

Demetrice Taylor
Demetrice Taylor((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

On Oct. 22, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called out to the facility for prisoners who had escaped their cells and were barricaded inside a room with makeshift weapons. Troopers said the inmates were also using a staff member’s computer to post videos in social media.

A total of 12 prisoners were arrested for that incident. Malik Boston, 19, the only adult involved, has pleaded not guilty to escape, inducing panic, aggravated rioting and complicity to commit vandalism.

Malik Boston
Malik Boston((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

“Members deserve to know for certain that they will be leaving work unharmed and that they are safe while they are inside the institution. DYS and the State of Ohio have to do better to eliminate these issues and situations where staff are being assaulted at an unprecedented rate. Recruitment and retention must be paramount focuses right now.” said Josh Norris, Executive Vice President at SEIU 1199.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

19 News
Approximately 16 train cars derail in Ravenna Township
19 News
Lakewood to spend $85 million after nearly 2,000 sewage discharges into Lake Erie, Rocky River
(Source: MGN)
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
George Brinkman was sentenced to death for the murders of Suzanne, Taylor and Kylie.
George Brinkman returns to court before retrial on tossed murder convictions