Family hosts balloon release for East Cleveland man fatally shot at corner store

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of the 60-year-old man shot and killed in a Cleveland corner store will honor his memory Wednesday with a balloon release.

Michael Gunn, of East Cleveland, was murdered inside the USA Food Mart located at 1163 E. 123rd on Oct. 26.

Cleveland police said he was an innocent customer when he was caught in the crossfire of two men arguing.

The intended victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot in the chest and another customer was shot in the leg.

Both were transported to local hospitals.

The shooter remains on the loose.

