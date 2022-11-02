2 Strong 4 Bullies
Female inmate dies at the Cuyahoga County Jail

Melissa Musson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 47-year-old female inmate died in her cell earlier this week at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified her as Melissa Musson.

Musson’s body was discovered on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Her cause of death has not been released.

According to Cuyahoga County court documents, Musson was indicted on the charges of corrupting another with drugs, permitting drug abuse and drug possession in March.

She then failed to show for her arraignment in April and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Musson was taken into custody on Oct. 31.

