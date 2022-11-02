Firefighter burned from magnesium explosion while battling tractor-trailer fire in Elyria
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One firefighter was injured during a late-night incident in the Elyria area.
According to the firefighters’ union, crews worked to extinguish the tractor-trailer fire on the Ohio Turnpike.
The injured firefighter was treated for a minor burn that was a result of a magnesium explosion.
19 News has reached out to the Elyria Fire Department for additional information.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.