Firefighter burned from magnesium explosion while battling tractor-trailer fire in Elyria

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One firefighter was injured during a late-night incident in the Elyria area.

According to the firefighters’ union, crews worked to extinguish the tractor-trailer fire on the Ohio Turnpike.

The injured firefighter was treated for a minor burn that was a result of a magnesium explosion.

19 News has reached out to the Elyria Fire Department for additional information.

