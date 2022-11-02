Food on the stove caused fire which killed Euclid mom, 5-year-old son

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid fighters said food on the stove caused a fire Sunday morning which killed a 31-year-old mom and her five-year-old son.

Euclid Assistant Chief Will Anderson also said the fire was ruled accidental and there was no evidence of foul play or arson.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Chase Goodson and Gabrielle Lepre. Firefighters said their deaths resulted from severe smoke inhalation.

Gabrielle Lepre and Chase Goodson died in an apartment fire Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Aljer Manor Apartments in Euclid, OH. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire but believe it started in the kitchen. (GoFundMe)

Euclid firefighters and police were called out to the Aljer Major Apartments in the 24000 block of Euclid Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, for reports of smoke in the hallways of the three-story, 12-unit building.

Euclid apartment fire October 30th, 2022 (Source: WOIO)

Euclid police officers arrived at 8:36 a.m. and tried to enter the victim’s apartment, but extreme heat and heavy smoke prevented entry, officials said.

Firefighters arrived just two minutes later and were able for forcibly enter the apartment.

Gabrielle was found in the living room and Chase was found in his bedroom, said officials. Both were pronounced dead at area hospitals.

All other residents of the building managed to escape safely.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the victim’s apartment and said it was under control at 8:51 a.m.

Family members have started a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to help with funeral expenses.

“On behalf of the City of Euclid Ohio, the Euclid Fire Department expresses our sincerest condolences to Gabrielle’s family and friends. As a community, others can learn from this and help reduce risk and prevent similar tragedies.” posted Euclid firefighters on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.