George Brinkman returns to court before retrial on tossed murder convictions

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - George Brinkman is scheduled to return to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday morning ahead of his retrial for the murders of a North Royalton woman and her two daughters.

Earlier this year, the Ohio Supreme Court threw out the convictions and death sentence against Brinkman, stating that the 2018 trial judge did not properly advise Brinkman of his rights before he pleaded guilty.

Brinkman is expected to be retried again, beginning Nov. 9, for the June 2017 murders of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer.

Records: Brinkman slit Suzanne's throat, smothered Taylor to death with a pillow, strangled Kylie with a phone cord

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Brinkman knew Taylor since elementary school.

A three-judge panel will hear the retrial and all original witnesses and investigators have been subpoenaed to testify again in connection to the case.

PODCAST / The killings, cover-up & manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman

The purpose of Wednesday’s 9 a.m. hearing, according to court documents, is to randomly assign new judges to the panel since who two who were previously selected are not available.

Brinkman was also found guilty of killing a Start County couple. That conviction stands.

The start of the Cuyahoga County retrial is set for a later date.

This story will be updated.

