Here’s how to score a free Thanksgiving Turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club

FILE - Club members who spend $150 in the same transaction between Tuesday and Nov. 10 will...
FILE - Club members who spend $150 in the same transaction between Tuesday and Nov. 10 will receive a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) – BJ’s Wholesale Club announced it is offering a free turkey promotion to members ahead of Thanksgiving.

Club members who spend $150 in the same transaction between Tuesday and Nov. 10 will receive a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.

The coupons can be redeemed between Nov. 12 and Nov. 23, while supplies last.

“We recognize our members are hunting for incredible value, this year more than ever, so as we head into the season of giving, we’re excited to continue our tradition of offering our members a free turkey promotion,” senior vice president Michael Leary said in a news release.

BJ’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will reopen its doors Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m.

Some clubs will have extended closing hours before Thanksgiving as well as throughout the holiday season. Check with your local club or BJs.com/locations for specific hours in your area.

