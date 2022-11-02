‘It was just unbelievable’: Cleveland mom speaks out after losing home in explosion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom is picking up the pieces after her home was destroyed when a nearby business exploded on Oct. 25.

Cleveland firefighters said the fire began at an auto repair shop on E. 145th Street and Kinsman Avenue around 10:30 a.m. that day.

There were multiple explosions inside the building from propane tanks and firefighters said the flames spread to a nearby home.

“I thank God we were not there and the second thing is, I need to find a new home,” said Essence Hatcher.

Hatcher has been staying with family until she can get back on her feet.

She said she drives pass her old house every single day.

“I saved a folder with birth certificates, social security cards and a little bit of other personal items, everything else gone,” said Hatcher.

Hatcher has three daughters who are looking up to her during this time.

“Just trying to keep everything as normal as possible, other than not having their own beds, but going to school everyday, we come home to our family’s house, we do homework and dinner,” said Hatcher.

She added the community has been by her side every step of the way.

“Strangers, people from all over are helping us and I’m grateful,” said Hatcher.

If you would like to help Hatcher, the family has created a GoFundme page.

