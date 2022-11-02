Million of dollars in grants dolled out to police and sheriffs departments, with one the largest amounts going to Westlake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the tenth round of what are called “Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grants,” with several Northeast Ohio agencies getting new money.

In this round 24 police and sheriff agencies are splitting up $11.7 million for things like technology, retention bonuses and committing investigators to crimes like human trafficking and drugs.

“Local law enforcement agencies spend considerable time and resources to combat violent crime and make their communities safer,” said Governor DeWine. “By funding advanced technological tools and increased staffing through this grant program, we are supporting their mission and helping the cause.”

To date, 146 communities in Ohio have been awarded $70 million of the $100 million made available through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).

Here are the agencies in Northeast Ohio getting grants this time around;

The Lake County Narcotics Agency will receive $45,744 to support a new initiative to reduce violent crime by using data and intelligence to identify a small number of highly active violent offenders and target them for investigation and arrest.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will receive $1,385,705.77 to assign a full-time investigator to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, purchase equipment to assist in human trafficking investigations, and offer retention bonuses.

The Medina County Drug Task Force will receive $160,092.65 to hire one drug enforcement and interdiction agent.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office will receive $53,500 to purchase new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime with a focus on reducing aggravated assaults and domestic violence cases.

The Medina Police Department (Medina County) will receive $60,000 to purchase new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime.

The Summit County Drug Unit will receive $111,090.45 to pay for overtime hours for detectives and to purchase new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office will receive $98,546.81 to support the overtime operations of the Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force and to purchase new technology for use in human trafficking investigations.

The Westlake Police Department (Cuyahoga County) will receive $1,829,525.61 to purchase new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime, offer retention bonuses, and hire officers.

To see the full list of all 10 rounds of awards, and what your community has been given, click here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.