Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Geauga County

(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after striking a deer and then being struck by a commercial vehicle.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. in the area of State Route 44, south of State Route 87 in Newbury Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Joseph Randall, 60, of Stow, was northbound on SR 44 when he struck a deer on the road.

Randall was thrown from his motorcycle and then struck by a commercial vehicle, also traveling northbound.

Geauga County fatal accident
Geauga County fatal accident((Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol))

Randall, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not injured.

Troopers said the accident remains under investigation.

