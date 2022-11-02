2 Strong 4 Bullies
Navarre police arrest man after business owner spots him trying to commit a crime

Nathan Bagent (Source: Navarre police)
(Source: Navarre police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was arrested by Navarre police early Wednesday after a business owner spotted him allegedly trying to break into a dryer.

According to Navarre police, a business owner called police around 6:20 a.m. after seeing a man wearing a mask and acting suspiciously at the Spee-D-Food Marathon.

Shortly after, another business owner called police about the same person allegedly trying to break into a dryer at the Village Clean Laundromat.

Officers responded and Nathan Bagent was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Bagent was arrested for escape and violating parole. According to officers, Bagent was on parole for robbery.

