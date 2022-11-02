Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal temperatures the next several days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm pattern continues across the eastern half of the nation the rest of the week. High pressure overhead area today. The air is stagnant. This is causing fog to remain in place this morning. We expect dense fog in some of the valleys. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds with more sun this afternoon. High temperatures in the 60s. A sunny day tomorrow with afternoon temperatures in the 65 to 70 degree range. High cloud cover Friday. High temperatures around 70 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.