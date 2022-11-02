MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Township Police urged the community to come forward and identify the suspect of a smash-and-grab at Lake Medina.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the car involved shared by Medina Township Police on Nov. 1:

Smash-and-grab suspect wanted in Medina Township, police say (Medina Township Police)

Call Ofc. Clark at 330-723-1408 x1512 if you recognize him or have any other information on this smash-and-grab.

