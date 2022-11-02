2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Smash-and-grab suspect wanted in Medina Township, police say

Smash-and-grab suspect wanted in Medina Township, police say
Smash-and-grab suspect wanted in Medina Township, police say(Medina Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Township Police urged the community to come forward and identify the suspect of a smash-and-grab at Lake Medina.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the car involved shared by Medina Township Police on Nov. 1:

Smash-and-grab suspect wanted in Medina Township, police say
Smash-and-grab suspect wanted in Medina Township, police say(Medina Township Police)
Smash-and-grab suspect wanted in Medina Township, police say
Smash-and-grab suspect wanted in Medina Township, police say(Medina Township Police)

Call Ofc. Clark at 330-723-1408 x1512 if you recognize him or have any other information on this smash-and-grab.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

Latest News

Cleveland home burglarized in broad daylight on Halloween, police say
Cleveland home burglarized in broad daylight on Halloween, police say
Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw (7) and Steven Kwan celebrate after scoring on a single by...
Cleveland Guardians’ Bieber, Giménez, Kwan, Straw win Gold Glove
Baby Tate in hospital
Lakewood 4-year-old falls ill with RSV, then loses grandmother to same virus
Kielonte Harris is accused of killing three people at a home near W. 78 and Lorain.
Trial continues for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019