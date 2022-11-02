2 Strong 4 Bullies
Train derails in Ravenna Township

(NBC12)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ravenna Township at approximately 7:11 p.m. on Nov. 1, the Portage County officials confirmed.

The derailment happened near South Prospect Street SR-44.

An estimated 16 rail cars transporting rock salts and other materials were derailed, officials stated.

Officials confirmed no hazardous materials were released in the derailment.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the derailment.

However, commuters should expect delays near and around the area through Wednesday morning as law enforcement and fire departments work with Norfolk Southern on remediation actions.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Train Derailment in Ravenna Township

