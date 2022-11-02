Watson set to start on December 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brown’s general manager Andrew Berry made it clear. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on December 4 against his former team, the Houston Texans, when his suspension ends.

While Watson can’t begin practicing until November 14, the quarterback has been in the building taking part in meetings and strength and conditioning workouts.

“It has been great to have him back in the building,” Berry explained in a press conference on Wednesday. “He has been focused on working on himself. He has stayed in great shape. He has been part of the meetings. He has done everything and more that has been asked of him. We will be excited to have him when he can continue to ramp up football activities and get back on the practice field.”

As for the off-field civil lawsuits, another woman filed a civil lawsuit against Watson on October 13. Watson’s attorneys then filed evidence to compromise the allegation.

“Like we’ve said from the beginning, the legal situation with Deshaun, you understand that’s got to run its course,” Berry said, “and we’ll obviously let Deshaun’s legal team speak for that.”

When Watson takes the field, it will be the first time to do so in a regular season game in almost two years.

“Our approach isn’t to really any quarterback but certainly with the time that Deshaun has had off to expect him to shoulder everything,” Berry said. “That is not necessarily how the team is designed or put together. I don’t know that would be a fair ask for any quarterback. In a couple of weeks, we will be in that world where we are getting him ready to play, and we will handle it appropriately.”

