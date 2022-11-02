2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Watson set to start on December 4

Browns GM confirmed in a presser on Wednesday
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson tosses grass to check the wind direction during the...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson tosses grass to check the wind direction during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brown’s general manager Andrew Berry made it clear. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on December 4 against his former team, the Houston Texans, when his suspension ends.

While Watson can’t begin practicing until November 14, the quarterback has been in the building taking part in meetings and strength and conditioning workouts.

“It has been great to have him back in the building,” Berry explained in a press conference on Wednesday. “He has been focused on working on himself. He has stayed in great shape. He has been part of the meetings. He has done everything and more that has been asked of him. We will be excited to have him when he can continue to ramp up football activities and get back on the practice field.”

As for the off-field civil lawsuits, another woman filed a civil lawsuit against Watson on October 13. Watson’s attorneys then filed evidence to compromise the allegation.

“Like we’ve said from the beginning, the legal situation with Deshaun, you understand that’s got to run its course,” Berry said, “and we’ll obviously let Deshaun’s legal team speak for that.”

When Watson takes the field, it will be the first time to do so in a regular season game in almost two years.

“Our approach isn’t to really any quarterback but certainly with the time that Deshaun has had off to expect him to shoulder everything,” Berry said. “That is not necessarily how the team is designed or put together. I don’t know that would be a fair ask for any quarterback. In a couple of weeks, we will be in that world where we are getting him ready to play, and we will handle it appropriately.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs onto the field prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt on trade rumors: ‘I’m down for whatever’
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to pass during an NFL football game...
Peyton, Eli Manning give shoutout to Cleveland Browns tackle on 2-point play
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals...
Browns beat Bengals 32-13 in Monday Night Football showdown