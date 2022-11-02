Willowick man thrown from motorcycle after crash with car

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Willowick man was seriously injured after being throw from his motorcycle Tuesday evening after colliding with a car.

Willoughby police said the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Lost Nation Road.

According to police, the motorcyclist was transported to Hillcrest Hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.

Police added speed and alcohol were possibly factors in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time and police are asking any witnesses to call Detective Krejsa at 440-953-4210

