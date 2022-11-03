20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man.

The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting led to a search warrant being issued by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3, 2022 for 20-year-old Taben Armstead for aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, officials said.

Officials confirmed the warrant was turned over to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, who found Armstead and took him into custody “within hours” of the search warrant being executed. He was arrested in the 1800 block of Southway St. SW in Massillon.

“The Stark County Sheriff’s Office never gave up on this case and their diligent work led to the suspect being identified,” US Marshal Pete Elliot said in a comment. “Due to the close working relationship between the Sheriff’s Office in Stark County and the NOVFTF an arrest was able to be made the same day the warrant was issued. Community members in the Canton area are safer now knowing a homicide suspect is off their streets.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.