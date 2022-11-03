Bay Village police give away free steering wheel locks

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bay Village residents who own a Kia and/or a Hyundai can pick up a free steering wheel lock at the police station, until supplies last.

Bay Village police said Hyundai donated the locks due to the multiple thefts of those kinds of vehicles in the Cleveland area.

Hyundai Motor America”Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai model vehicles. While all of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media. Criminals are targeting our vehicles without engine immobilizers. Immobilizers became standard on all vehicles produced after November 1, 2021. In order to assist customers with earlier model year vehicles without an immobilizer, Hyundai has been working with and will continue to support local police departments to make steering wheel locks available for affected Hyundai owners. Additionally, Hyundai has identified a Firstech / Compustar security kit that targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles. Beginning October 1, 2022, this security kit will be available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country. Hyundai will provide additional details soon, and customers who have questions can always contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151.”



Hyundai has also donated free steering wheel locks to the Cleveland police department.

The Bay Village police station is located at 28000 Wolf Road.

