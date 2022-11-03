2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Can you help solve this case? FBI, police make urgent plea to find missing mom last seen in June 2021

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of Rajah McQueen or her missing car.
Rajah McQueen was last seen driving in Cleveland on June 26, 2021.
Rajah McQueen was last seen driving in Cleveland on June 26, 2021.
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI and Cleveland Police are urgently seeking information to help track down Rajah McQueen, a Cleveland mother of two who mysteriously vanished in June 2021.

She was last seen driving her silver 2018 Nissan Sentra near a busy gas station in the area of E. 131st and Harvard Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on June 26, 2021.

Hours later, city surveillance cameras captured her car, now with bullet holes in the roof and rear passenger door, being driven by someone else.

Rajah and her car were never seen again.

In a new podcast episode of Dark Side of the Land, 19 News investigative reporter Sara Goldenberg discusses the suspicious disappearance with two of the investigators who have been working hard to bring Rajah back home.

Cleveland Police Detective Kevin Callahan and FBI Special Agent Andrew Burke believe someone out there holds the key to solving this case.

“It’s just going to depend on one or a couple of people having the courage to come forward and talk to us about what they know,” said Burke.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of Rajah McQueen and/or her missing car.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI Tipline at (216) 583-5383, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Your identity can remain anonymous. Detective Callahan can also be reached directly at 216-623-3138.

Rajah McQueen
Rajah McQueen(FBI)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Jamal Kukla (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
‘I really want to ask this person, why my daughter?’: Father of Cleveland murder victim
Patient not hurt after carjacking outside the UH Seidman Cancer Center
It is now easier for people to learn about, report scams
April Lynn Magana (Source: WOIO)
Judge drops murder charge against Cleveland man accused of killing 3 people