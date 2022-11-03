2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton apartment building destroyed by fire

(Source: Canton fire)
(Source: Canton fire)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -Canton firefighters battled an early morning fire at an apartment building early Thursday.

Crews were called out to the building in the 500 block of Fulton Dr. NW just before 4 a.m.

Canton apartment fire in the 500 block of Fulton Dr. NW.
Canton apartment fire in the 500 block of Fulton Dr. NW.

When they arrived on scene, they said heavy fire was coming from the second floor and attic.

According to Canton Division Chief Steven Henderson, crews entered the building and searched the three apartments. Two appeared vacant and nobody was inside the third occupied apartment.

Canton firefighters said the building is a total loss.
Canton firefighters said the building is a total loss.

There were no injuries reported and the cause remains under investigation.

Division Chief Henderson said the building, valued at $30,900, is a probably total loss.

