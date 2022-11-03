2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Daycare worker charged with violently assaulting 1-year-old now ruled competent for trial

Kristian Hemmitt
Kristian Hemmitt(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A worker at a Cincinnati daycare accused of violently assaulting a 1-year-old is now competent to stand trial at this time, a judge determined Thursday.

Kristian Hemmitt was originally ruled incompetent for trial and ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for six months before she could be re-evaluated, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody said in June.

Hemmit was indicted earlier this year on charges of assault, child endangering and tampering with evidence.

Surveillance video captured the alleged crimes.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Hemmitt assaulted the toddler on March 3 at Small Kids Adventures Learning Center in Westwood.

Hemmitt grabbed the child by the hair, lifting the victim off the ground, and then dragged the toddler about 10′ across the room, according to Deters.

While still clutching the 1-year-old’s hair, Hemmitt jerked the victim back and forth, ripping hair from the scalp.

Hemmitt tried covering up the toddler’s bald spots and threw the hair away in a trash can, Deters said and court records show.

She is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Common antibiotic for children, amoxicillin, faces shortage
Cleveland-area hospital systems confirm nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
Cleveland-area hospital systems confirm nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
Cleveland-area hospital systems confirm nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
Cleveland porch pirate steals package with victim’s medication, police say
Cleveland porch pirate steals package with victim’s medication, police say
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
Vermilion police “with a heavy heart” announced the passing of a retired K-9 on Thursday.
Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away after ‘drastic decline in health’