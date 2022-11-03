2 Strong 4 Bullies
Downtown Cleveland’s skyscrapers vanish in dense morning fog (photos, video)

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most of Northeast Ohio was under a dense fog advisory on Thursday morning.

The fog banks were visible amongst downtown Cleveland’s skyscrapers, with only the tips of the buildings peeking through the low-settling blanket.

Officials from the Terminal Tower shared photos and a video of the view from downtown Cleveland’s landmark.

The fog is forecast to clear way for sunnier skies on Thursday afternoon.

