Downtown Cleveland’s skyscrapers vanish in dense morning fog (photos, video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most of Northeast Ohio was under a dense fog advisory on Thursday morning.

The fog banks were visible amongst downtown Cleveland’s skyscrapers, with only the tips of the buildings peeking through the low-settling blanket.

Officials from the Terminal Tower shared photos and a video of the view from downtown Cleveland’s landmark.

Good Morning CLE pic.twitter.com/sl8qxig1of — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) November 3, 2022

The fog is forecast to clear way for sunnier skies on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.