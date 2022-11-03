Early voting brought out passion of voters at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Voter Maosha Vales not mincing any words during her stop at the Cuyahoga County Board of elections.

She told 19 news she never misses the opportunity to vote and neither should you.

“I make sure I vote every year & even if I have to work I make sure I have that day off so I can vote because it’s very important to me,” she said.

Mike West is the manager of the community outreach department.

He told us he’s seen a steady flow of people coming in and out.

“We’re really looking forward to a festive atmosphere here & the weather oughta be decent so maybe that will help,” West added.

So far numbers are in the thousands & keep growing.

“We are open for early voting every day between now and the election,” West said.

Tyrone White woke up bright and early with democracy itself on his mind.

He’s here to vote because of his concern for the country’s future.

“Very important to get your voice heard with things that are going on right now… get out,” he said.

But what’s the most important thing during these elections?

Vales says it’s about appreciating the people who sacrificed a ton for us to be able to have this right.

“Everybody says that your vote doesn’t matter but one vote can make a long difference in the long run,” she added.

People can come down to the board of elections on Saturday from 8 to 4 or on Sunday from 1 to 5.

