Family of missing Cleveland man offers $5,000 for information that can help locate him

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland father is offering $5,000 out of his own pocket to anyone who can tell him exactly what’s happened to his son.

Anthony Mays, II, also known as T.J. hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 18.

His father, Anthony Mays, Senior is beside himself, worried, wondering what happened to his only son, “It’s driving me up a wall not knowing where my only son is at, and there’s nothing I can do but just keep praying to God.”

Alesia Corpening is T.J.’s niece, but she says they were close like a brother and sister, “There’s nothing that I can’t call my uncle for, like if I’m in a bind, or if I just need to talk, if I need to vent then T.J. is somebody I know that I can call.”

The Cleveland father of three′s Black Jeep was last spotted on a city camera two weeks ago on West 25th Street near the freeway.

His family says when he failed to pick up his son from school they knew something was terribly wrong, “He didn’t go pick that boy up from school and didn’t call nobody. No, something is wrong because that’s something he’s never done, it’s out of character,” Mays, Sr. told 19 News.

T.J. is supposed to celebrate his 31st birthday next week, on Nov. 8.

But, his family is concerned any investigation may be at a standstill with police, even though they understand there is a manpower shortage, “We’re just saying we want to see some action, we want to see more effort,” Corpening said.

The family is urging detectives to use whatever resources at their disposal to help find T.J. His cousin Corpening tells 19 News, “What I do know is he’s not running, he’s not hiding, he’s not, not wanting to be found. Wherever he’s at, whatever he’s experiencing in this moment, he wants to be found.”

The missing man’s father is now offering $5,000 of his own money to anyone who can provide information that leads him to his son, “If you find out and give me some information about my child and can prove to me that he’s either dead or alive somewhere, I have no problem giving you $5,000, because he’s worth more than that. He’s worth way more than that,” May, Sr. said.

If you have information that could help in this case contact Cleveland Police Detectives.

You can also contact T.J.’s family at 216-512-5184.

