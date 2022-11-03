2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Federal hate crime charges filed against Cincinnati man after alleged race-based assault

Federal judge charges Cincinnati man with hate crime after alleged race-based assault
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with committing a federal hate crime after he allegedly assaulted an Asian American student based on the victim’s race, according to U.S. Southern District Attorney Kenneth Parker.

Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday morning.

According to the indictment, Johnson physically attacked an Asian American victim on Calhoun Street at the University of Cincinnati on Aug. 17, 2021.

Allegedly, the suspect made racial comments toward the victim, including, “Go back to your country ... You brought the kung flu here ... You’re going to die for bringing it,” court documents say.

In addition, Johnson allegedly threatened to kill the victim, according to the charge documents.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, including a minor concussion and facial lacerations after the suspect allegedly punched the student in the side of the head, which made the victim hit their head on a parked car’s bumper.

Parker says two witnesses saw the incident and intervened until law enforcement arrived.

In October 2021, Johnson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation and was sentenced to almost one year in prison.

If convicted of a federal hate crime, Johnson could face up to 10 years in prison, Parker said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Cleveland porch pirate steals package with victim’s medication, police say
Cleveland porch pirate steals package with victim’s medication, police say
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
Vermilion police “with a heavy heart” announced the passing of a retired K-9 on Thursday.
Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away after ‘drastic decline in health’
Owner said he told police and the tow truck driver not to pull the ruck until his porch could...
Speeding truck plows into house on East 142nd Street, bringing down its porch, owner unhappy with city
It is now easier for people to learn about, report scams
It is now easier for people to learn about, report scams