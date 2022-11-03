FIRST ALERT: Dense fog in the area this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clear and calm conditions leading to more fog this morning. It will be dense across parts of the area. We will be nowcasting this all morning. Visibility could fall to less than a quarter mile at times. A sunny sky once the fog lifts the rest of the day. The warm pattern persists across the eastern half of the country, including Ohio. Afternoon temperatures today in the 60s. Clear and warm tonight. Overnight temperatures remain in the 50s for most of us. Some high clouds roll in tomorrow with temperatures rising above 70 degrees as a south breeze picks up. A cold front approaches Saturday. It will be windy and very warm. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. A round of showers in the forecast Saturday night with the front as it tracks through.

