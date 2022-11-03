2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog in the area this morning

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clear and calm conditions leading to more fog this morning. It will be dense across parts of the area. We will be nowcasting this all morning. Visibility could fall to less than a quarter mile at times. A sunny sky once the fog lifts the rest of the day. The warm pattern persists across the eastern half of the country, including Ohio. Afternoon temperatures today in the 60s. Clear and warm tonight. Overnight temperatures remain in the 50s for most of us. Some high clouds roll in tomorrow with temperatures rising above 70 degrees as a south breeze picks up. A cold front approaches Saturday. It will be windy and very warm. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. A round of showers in the forecast Saturday night with the front as it tracks through.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 2, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 2, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 2, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 2, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - Nov. 2, 2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Mild stretch of days into the weekend
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer-than-normal temperatures for next several days