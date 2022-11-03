2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Garland returns to lift Cavs over Boston in OT

Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022(Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Garland added 12 assists, including an alley-oop to Mitchell in OT that put the Cavs up 112-109 in their second victory over the Celtics in less than a week.

Jayson Tatum’s basket with 1:04 left pulled Boston within a point, and thanks to some poor possessions by Cleveland, the Celtics had a chance to win it at the buzzer before Jaylen Brown’s 18-footer went off the back of the rim.

Brown scored 30 and Tatum 26 for the Celtics, who were looking to avenge an OT loss at home last week to the Cavs, who overcame a 15-point deficit.

Tatum forced this overtime with two sensational plays in the final 6.7 seconds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson tosses grass to check the wind direction during the...
Watson set to start on December 4
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw (7) and Steven Kwan celebrate after scoring on a single by...
Cleveland Guardians’ Bieber, Giménez, Kwan, Straw win Gold Glove
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs onto the field prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt on trade rumors: ‘I’m down for whatever’