2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

It is now easier for people to learn about, report scams

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon and Capital One have teamed up to improve the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker online reporting tool.

The BBB Scam Tracker has saved consumers $31.4 million in 2021 alone, said Ericka Dilworth with the Cleveland BBB.

With Amazon and Capital One’s help, it will be easier for people to learn about scams, report scams and avoid falling victim to scams.

“Amazon is committed to protecting our customers from scams and helping them protect themselves,” said Kathy Sheehan, vice president and associate general counsel at Amazon.

There will also be an updated search function which will enable consumers to search scams on the BBB Scam Tracker by URL, e-mail address, and phone number.

“Our partnership with the Better Business Bureau and support of the enhanced Scam Tracker tool highlights our focus on helping consumers and earning their trust,” said Sarah Strauss, Head of Customer Service and Strategy at Capital One.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

April Lynn Magana (Source: WOIO)
Judge drops murder charge against Cleveland man accused of killing 3 people
Two massive accidents at home on Fairmount prompts response from the city
‘Where’s my guardrail?’ house gets huge boulders as solution to frequent accidents
Millions of dollars are being given out to law enforcement agencies all over Ohio. But what are...
Westlake gets $1.9 million for violent crime reduction; East Cleveland gets $150,000
Westlake gets $1.9 million for violent crime reduction; East Cleveland gets $150,000
Westlake gets $1.9 million for violent crime reduction; East Cleveland gets $150,000