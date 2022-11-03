It is now easier for people to learn about, report scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon and Capital One have teamed up to improve the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker online reporting tool.

The BBB Scam Tracker has saved consumers $31.4 million in 2021 alone, said Ericka Dilworth with the Cleveland BBB.

With Amazon and Capital One’s help, it will be easier for people to learn about scams, report scams and avoid falling victim to scams.

“Amazon is committed to protecting our customers from scams and helping them protect themselves,” said Kathy Sheehan, vice president and associate general counsel at Amazon.

There will also be an updated search function which will enable consumers to search scams on the BBB Scam Tracker by URL, e-mail address, and phone number.

“Our partnership with the Better Business Bureau and support of the enhanced Scam Tracker tool highlights our focus on helping consumers and earning their trust,” said Sarah Strauss, Head of Customer Service and Strategy at Capital One.

