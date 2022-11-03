Monsters mesh for a new look on-and-off the ice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Cleveland, every team is growing into its own identity and the Cleveland Monsters are no different.

“I think we’re trying to find exactly what we are,” Monsters center Brendan Gaunce said. “Last year didn’t exactly go the way we wanted, so we are trying to establish something new.”

The team is currently 4-4 on the year and third in the AHL North division standings. It’s a start as the Monsters are trying to develop a new style of playing.

“I think we can score and we have a high-level offense that can score,” Monsters head coach Trent Vogelhuber explained. “We are trying to learn to defend properly to keep the puck out of our net so we can win more games. I want us to be a competitive group day in and day out.”

Vogelhuber added that the details are important, especially for guys who want to make it to the NHL.

Despite a young roster, the team still has plenty of leadership and talent. However, to help with the team chemistry, the players have begun doing bios to get to know one another better off the ice...so things click better on the ice.

The Monsters are back in action on Friday, November 3 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.

