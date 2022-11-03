Ohio 9th Congressional District: Marcy Kaptur, J.R. Majewski

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D) is running against J.R. Majewski (R) to keep her position as representative of Ohio’s Ninth District.

Kaptur is currently the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur ((Source: Marcy Kaptur))

Majewski has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and currently works in the nuclear industry.

J.R. Majewski ((Source: J.R. Majewski))

The Ninth District is in the northern part of Ohio and includes portions of Cuyahoga, Erie, Lorain, Lucas and Ottawa counties.

