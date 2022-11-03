2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio 9th Congressional District: Marcy Kaptur, J.R. Majewski

(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D) is running against J.R. Majewski (R) to keep her position as representative of Ohio’s Ninth District.

Kaptur is currently the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur((Source: Marcy Kaptur))

Majewski has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and currently works in the nuclear industry.

J.R. Majewski
J.R. Majewski((Source: J.R. Majewski))

The Ninth District is in the northern part of Ohio and includes portions of Cuyahoga, Erie, Lorain, Lucas and Ottawa counties.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D)
Race for Ohio governor
What Ohio voters should know before heading to the polls
FILE - Ballot boxes are lined up as employees test voting equipment at the Miami-Dade County...
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect
National activists join local leaders to push for Black voter participation
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Akron to encourage voting