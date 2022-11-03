2 Strong 4 Bullies
Patient not hurt after carjacking outside the UH Seidman Cancer Center

(WCAX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver dropping off a patient at the UH Seidman Cancer Center Thursday morning was carjacked by a suspect who remains on the loose.

According to a University Hospitals spokesperson, the crime happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 11100 block of Euclid Ave.

The suspect jumped in the vehicle after the driver left it running while helping the patient into the hospital.

The driver fell trying to stop the theft, but the patient was not hurt. The driver suffered minor injuries and evaluated in the emergency room, said officials.

“Patient and visitor safety is a top priority for us. We remind  patients that valet services are available on the main campus,” said a University Hospitals spokesperson.

