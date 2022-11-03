Race for Ohio governor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state’s highest elected office is on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Republican incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are facing Democrat Nan Whaley and her running mate Cheryl Stephens.

This would be Gov. DeWine’s second term as governor.

Whaley is the former mayor of Dayton. If Whaley wins, she would be the first woman to ever be elected governor in Ohio.

There are currently 28 Republican governors and 22 Democratic governors in the country.

