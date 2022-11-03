2 Strong 4 Bullies
Race for Ohio governor

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state’s highest elected office is on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Republican incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are facing Democrat Nan Whaley and her running mate Cheryl Stephens.

Mike DeWine
This would be Gov. DeWine’s second term as governor.

Whaley is the former mayor of Dayton. If Whaley wins, she would be the first woman to ever be elected governor in Ohio.

Nan Whaley
There are currently 28 Republican governors and 22 Democratic governors in the country.

