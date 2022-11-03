2 Strong 4 Bullies
Richmond Heights resident turns tree in front yard into eagle sculpture

Eagle sculpture in Richmond Heights yard
Eagle sculpture in Richmond Heights yard(Richmond Heights police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department is highlighting a resident who turned who front yard into a neighborhood attraction.

A tree in Chris Todd’s front yard is being converted into a large wooden eagle sculpture.

The wooden carving is on display in the yard of Todd’s Meadowlane Drive residence, according to Richmond Heights police.

Police said the project is expected to be completed by Monday.

