Stolen car crashes into Summit County gun store

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen car smashed into a gun store early Thursday morning and now the owner is trying to determine if anything was taken.

Bath Township police responded to Summit Armory in the 2400 block of N. Cleveland Massillon Rd. around 4:30 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm was activated.

When officers arrived, they found a Kia through the west window.

Officers searched the business, but said no suspects were located.

Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said the Kia was reported stolen from Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bath Township police at 330-666-3736.

