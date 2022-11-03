Suspect poses as repairman when victim catches him breaking into home, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who told the victim who caught him breaking into their home that he was a repairman is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.
Police said an unknown man broke the lock to a door and entered a house in the 3800 block of West 38th Street on Oct. 18.
When the victim caught him and asked what he was doing, the suspect stated he was a repairman looking at the drywall, according to police.
The suspect then took off in a white Honda CRV, said police.
According to police, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with an Ohio State logo on the back.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this breaking and entering.
