CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who told the victim who caught him breaking into their home that he was a repairman is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said an unknown man broke the lock to a door and entered a house in the 3800 block of West 38th Street on Oct. 18.

When the victim caught him and asked what he was doing, the suspect stated he was a repairman looking at the drywall, according to police.

The suspect then took off in a white Honda CRV, said police.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with an Ohio State logo on the back.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations:

Suspect poses as repairman when victim catches him breaking into home, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Suspect poses as repairman when victim catches him breaking into home, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this breaking and entering.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.