2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Theft suspect breaks into cars, storage lockers at Edgewater Park Manor apartments, police say

Theft suspect breaks into cars, storage lockers at Edgewater Park Manor apartments, police say
Theft suspect breaks into cars, storage lockers at Edgewater Park Manor apartments, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of breaking into cars and storage lockers and stealing equipment from Edgewater Park Manor apartments is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect broke into 9829 Lake Avenue on Oct. 21 and went through several cars in the garage before breaking into the storage lockers.

He stole audio equipment and loaded it into his van, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Theft suspect breaks into cars, storage lockers at Edgewater Park Manor apartments, police say
Theft suspect breaks into cars, storage lockers at Edgewater Park Manor apartments, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
Theft suspect breaks into cars, storage lockers at Edgewater Park Manor apartments, police say
Theft suspect breaks into cars, storage lockers at Edgewater Park Manor apartments, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
Theft suspect breaks into cars, storage lockers at Edgewater Park Manor apartments, police say
Theft suspect breaks into cars, storage lockers at Edgewater Park Manor apartments, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Krug at 216-623-2517 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft.

Reference report #2022-314238 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Family of missing Cleveland man offers $5,000 for information that can help locate him
Family of missing Cleveland man offers $5,000 for information that can help locate him
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Halloween costume controversy: Lake County Sheriff removes post after comments about KKK
Halloween costume controversy: Lake County Sheriff removes post after comments about KKK
This week, a jury found Shephard guilty of working with a group in a plot to kill the former...
Man’s family says he was unfairly convicted in death of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson