CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of breaking into cars and storage lockers and stealing equipment from Edgewater Park Manor apartments is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect broke into 9829 Lake Avenue on Oct. 21 and went through several cars in the garage before breaking into the storage lockers.

He stole audio equipment and loaded it into his van, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Theft suspect breaks into cars, storage lockers at Edgewater Park Manor apartments, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Krug at 216-623-2517 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft.

Reference report #2022-314238 with your tips.

