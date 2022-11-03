2 Strong 4 Bullies
USPS resumes mail delivery to neighborhood 3 months after mailman was attacked by dog

By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Paulette Williams called the 19 News Troubleshooter Team in September after a United States Postal Service (USPS) mailman was attacked by her neighbor’s dog in August and the post office stopped delivering mail.

“The guy came and grabbed it, they had to choke the dog to grab him off the mailman because the mailman was hollering come get your dog, come get your dog,” said one neighbor.

Williams lives on East 114th St. in Cleveland. She told 19 News this isn’t the first time the dog has bitten someone.

“He came straight towards me and was very aggressive,” said Williams.

Since the dog attack, Williams and her neighbors have had to pick up their mail from a post office about 15 minutes away.

“It’s like we’re getting punished, for what they did, and that’s not okay,” said one neighbor.

Williams and other expressed their frustration about the new arrangement, explaining that many of them don’t have cars, and getting a ride is hard.

“Please help us get our mail back and get rid of that dog down the street,” said Williams.

In September, the 19 News Troubleshooter Team reached out to Cleveland city officials and USPS and we recently learned mail delivery has resumed in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

